Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

First Lady Rosalynn Carter a mental health activist and humanitarian, passed away Sunday. (Credit: Getty, WCNC, Carter Center, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, will travel to Atlanta for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 96-years-old.

Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed...
Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed near the front of The Carter Center, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown of Plains, is mourning the death of the former U.S. first lady and global humanitarian, who died Sunday at 96. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The tribute service on Tuesday will be held at Emory University for invited guests.

Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden reflects on the Carter family following the death of Rosalynn Carter. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people apprehended after crossing the border illegally in Hodgdon
upshaw
Former Walmart Worker is Facing Several Charges Related to Presque Isle Bomb Scare
Fort Kent will host the MPA Class B North Regional Wrestling Championship for the first time in...
Fort Kent will host Regional Wrestling Championship for first time in over 3 decades
Former Walmart employee is facing five charges related to Presque Isle bomb scare
Winter Weather Advisory
Snow Throughout the Day Will Likely Impact Travel Conditions

Latest News

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday