Putting the Giving in Thanksgiving

Volunteers carrying out a large box filled with individually-packed Thanksgiving food.
Volunteers carrying out a large box filled with individually-packed Thanksgiving food.(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Another business put the giving in Thanksgiving today by providing free meals. Big Rick’s in Madawaska helped folks experience that joy by sending out about 300 Thanksgiving meals to people in the community.

Owner of Big Rick’s, Ricky Nadeau says, “We’ve decided nine years ago to donate free meals to those in need, those alone. This year I believe we have 306 free meals going out so we got helpers and volunteers that come in and help us pack all the meals. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry, vegetables, dinner roll, pie. Same exact meal you’d want to see at your house.”

Volunteer Christian Hawes says, “I think this is really fun to deliver turkeys to people. We like helping out!”

Decesare and her mom were also there volunteering.

Decesare “I like bringing turkeys.”

Mom “What’s your favorite place? You like the old folks’ homes.”

Decesare “Old folks home. Robin!

Mom “Ms. Robin works at one, yup. You like going to her work.”

Nadeau says he’s happy to help folks especially folks who may be homebound and can’t make it out for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people apprehended after crossing the border illegally in Hodgdon
upshaw
Former Walmart Worker is Facing Several Charges Related to Presque Isle Bomb Scare
Fort Kent will host the MPA Class B North Regional Wrestling Championship for the first time in...
Fort Kent will host Regional Wrestling Championship for first time in over 3 decades
Former Walmart employee is facing five charges related to Presque Isle bomb scare
Snowfall Potential (Through Wednesday Evening)
Holiday Travel is Impacted Tomorrow, with Heavy Snow Possible at Times over Southern Aroostook

Latest News

Laila Forino with her arms filled with thanksgiving meals
Spreading Thanksgiving Meals Through Northern Aroostook
Drivers on the Winter Roads
Staying Safe on Winter Roads
Plow trucks cleaning the road.
Winter Parking Ban
NewsSource 8 at 6
Fort Kent will host Regional Wrestling Championshp