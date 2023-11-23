Putting the Giving in Thanksgiving

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Another business put the giving in Thanksgiving today by providing free meals. Big Rick’s in Madawaska helped folks experience that joy by sending out about 300 Thanksgiving meals to people in the community.

Owner of Big Rick’s, Ricky Nadeau says, “We’ve decided nine years ago to donate free meals to those in need, those alone. This year I believe we have 306 free meals going out so we got helpers and volunteers that come in and help us pack all the meals. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry, vegetables, dinner roll, pie. Same exact meal you’d want to see at your house.”

Volunteer Christian Hawes says, “I think this is really fun to deliver turkeys to people. We like helping out!”

Decesare and her mom were also there volunteering.

Decesare “I like bringing turkeys.”

Mom “What’s your favorite place? You like the old folks’ homes.”

Decesare “Old folks home. Robin!

Mom “Ms. Robin works at one, yup. You like going to her work.”

Nadeau says he’s happy to help folks especially folks who may be homebound and can’t make it out for the holidays.

