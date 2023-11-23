Slick Travel Conditions, Cloud Cover Lingers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone and of course Happy Thanksgiving. We’ve seen the last of the snow exit the region, however a few of us did pick up on some localized mixing in the form of some showers early this morning. This will likely still result in some slick travel spots, so you will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to you destination for Thanksgiving.

Final Snow Reports (WAGM)

In terms of final snowfall amounts, southern Aroostook was the overachiever in all of this as originally expected. New Limerick picked up just under ten inches of snow. Places like Presque Isle and Caribou landed in that three to four inch range due to mixing impacting totals.

Thanksgiving Extremes (WAGM)

While we do have snow on the ground this Thanksgiving it didn’t fall today, so the records still stand. The highest amount of snow ever received in Caribou on Thanksgiving was back in 1971 of 7.7 inches. We likely won’t come close to our record high temperatures or record cold temperatures either as highs look to touch the middle 30s. Because we won’t have much of a chance of seeing the sunshine, it’s likely we won’t see any snow melting.

This morning’s weather setup shows the system that impacted us yesterday now moving up the gulf of Maine and over the Canadian Maritimes. While we have a weaker disturbance to our west it will likely only provide us with isolated shower chances.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover is expected to last throughout the daytime. I can’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated snow showers, but anything we do see will likely provide us with very minimal impacts. While some clouds linger, we will transition to more of a partly cloudy state with lows bottoming out in the middle 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs go right back to the low 30s, but we will have a better chance of breaking out into more of the sunshine. This will be great in terms of any of your holiday shopping plans.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

