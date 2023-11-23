Snow Showers Taper Late Tonight, with Slippery Travel Still Possible Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this unsettled Wednesday. We’ve seen plenty of snow showers during the day today, with most of the steadier shower activity wrapping up this evening. We’ll continue to see snow showers taper off tonight, leaving us with cloudy skies going into tomorrow. While tomorrow ends up being more of a cloudy day, shower chances look to return again late tomorrow night. This will be thanks to the passage of a cold front, resulting in more snow showers and possible slippery travel for the Friday morning commute.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

A look at some of the snowfall reports from across the county. Overall this system performed like what I anticipated. Snowfall amounts range from a couple of inches of snow over northern parts of the county, to just over half a foot of snow in places like Sherman and Littleton. Keep in mind some of these reports are from earlier this afternoon, with more snow having fallen since then. We’ll likely get some more reports in tomorrow morning, and will have a better idea of what the storm produced overall then.

Snowfall Reports (From Wednesday's System) (WAGM-TV)

The rest of tonight expect snow showers to taper off, leaving us with cloudy skies to start Thanksgiving Day. Overnight low temperatures aren’t expected to change much between now and tomorrow morning. Lows are expected to fall back into the lower 30s for most places, with many communities across the county hovering right around the freezing mark. This will keep travel concerns in place through tomorrow morning, with re-freezing of previously treated surfaces possible. Make sure to be careful, especially first thing tomorrow morning, a slippery travel could still be possible through the mid-morning hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features mostly cloudy skies. We still have the chance to see an isolated shower or two, and with temperatures warming up above freezing, these could fall in the form of either mixed precipitation or just plain rain. We’ll have a better chance to see some showers late tomorrow night with the passage of a cold front. Snow shower chances then look to last into Friday morning, with temperatures remaining cold enough to support it. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the mid to upper 30s for most places by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds remain light during the day, not having much of an impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

