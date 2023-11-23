Spreading Thanksgiving Meals Through Northern Aroostook

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) - Many folks in the Northern Aroostook area received a warm homecooked Thanksgiving meal today. The organization All Things Become New delivered meals for the fourth year. It’s all part of giving back to the community.

Mindy Forino is the Co-Owner of the organization and the event.

M Forino says, “One year we’re just like, “What can we do to help our community? What are the needs in our community?”

Mindy Forino decided that she wanted to bring a hot meal to folks who may not be able to make that Thanksgiving dinner themselves.

Laila Forino was one of the volunteers delivering meals to folks.

L Forino says, “So Today we are putting together meals for Thanksgiving that everyone requested, and we are sending out them and delivering them. Some people are coming to pick them up.”

The room was filled with volunteers. Some stayed in the kitchen to cook. Some packed the meals in a container. And some drove the meals and delivered them to folks all over northern Aroostook.

M Forino says, “And we asked for volunteers to come alongside of us because it’s a big event and we can’t really pull it off ourselves we cook for quite a bit of people "

When they first started this event four years ago, they could only deliver to places close to them.

M Forino says, “We’re in Wallagrass we’re from Eagle Lake and we live in Fort Kent So let’s try to reach those three towns first.”

More folks started volunteering each year which meant that they could reach more towns. Now they also deliver to Soldier Pond, Winterville, St. John, St Francis, Madawaska, St. Agatha, and Allagash.

M Forino says, “One year we had people reach out from Allagash and they were like, “Is there any way that you can get meals out here?” We put a request out for a driver. It didn’t take long and we had somebody volunteer to drive their meals out to Allagash.”

It isn’t just folks at home receiving a hot meal. They also made and delivered meals to hospital workers and first responders.

L Forino says, “l and the idea came about because we had thought of the workers that weren’t able to be there at Thanksgiving. And so that way they can all have a meal. And even the police officers and our ambulance workers because they’re out there protecting us.”

For Mindy Forino, it’s about giving back to the community.

M Forino says, “We want to share our love because we have a lot of love for our community and really our community has come alongside of us in some of our darker times so really it was a way that we could kind of repay them back.”

Mindy Forino says she is thankful for the folks who volunteered their time and resources today.

