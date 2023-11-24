Caribou Businessman supplies Thanksgiving meals

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Caribou business was also giving back to the community that has supported them for years.

Cars were lined up on Sweden Street in Caribou to get a free Thanksgiving Meal from Burger Boy.

The preparation started yesterday morning and at 11 am Dustin Mancos and his staff were ready to serve the meal with all the fixings. The free meal is nothing new for Mancos and his staff. In previous years he provided a free Easter dinner, but since the restaurant wasn’t open for the season yet he decided to do a thanksgiving meal this year to pay it forward.

(Dustin Mancos:” That is my idea of paying it forward. Growing up we had family meal boxes coming from the Caribou Fire Department and the Caribou Assembly of God and local churches. You don’t think as a child the importance of that, but as an adult to be able to provide meals to adults and children makes it that much more full circle for me. My customers will come, and they will pick up their lunch and will have a couple of turkeys under their arm that they leave on the counter or they leave an envelope with a couple of dollars for me to buy something.

(Nancy Beaver):”Times are tough money is hard. People are having a hard time, winter is just starting. This is so generous, he has been doing this for several years. People are so fortunate that they are able to come and enjoy this. They are able to have a meal that they probably wouldn’t be able to have. That is very generous of him.

Tag: It was a very busy few hours for the Burger Boy crew they served 540 meals in a five hour span.

