County Woman Goes Over the Edge

Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WAGM) - For three years now the organization, Canines for Disabled Children, has had an event in Massachusetts that allows folks a chance to rappel down a building after making a donation of 1000 dollars to their cause. The money raised goes towards helping kids with disabilities get service dogs. The event is called Over the Edge and the building that is used is 110 feet tall. Last Saturday, a County woman, Jackie Lowman traveled to Massachusetts to go over the edge. Lowman shares with us her experience.

Lowman says, “They needed an extra rope so that our feet wouldn’t keep hitting the building cause most people use their feet to rappel down. And then they put us in this thing called a bosun’s chair which is like a rescue thing. So we were dressed up quite well. It wasn’t scary but there was one point where we started to twist. It only took five and a half minutes -- five minutes 40 seconds-- but it seemed like, Wow! This is really taking a long time. How far are we? And people were like, “You’re amazing! Go, Jacqui! So we had a little cheering section and it was just really you know we thought about Saint and we thought about and we thought about people who don’t have the opportunity to do something like that. It kind of felt like we’re doing this for a lot of people.”

Saint was Loman’s service dog who passed away. Lowman says that she is excited to do it again next year.

