First season of 8 person soccer is successful

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The first year of small sided soccer has been deemed a success by teams taking part and by the Maine Principals’ Association. The 8 v 8 concept gave several teams that wouldn’t have had enough players a chance to represent their schools and continue playing soccer.

Mike Bisson:” Very pleased to be honest with you. Going into it, it was a trial and error process. Where do we divide the line and not knowing who was going to commit to 8 player and who was going to try and stay 11.”

16 girls teams and 20 boys teams competed in 8 person soccer. Many of the schools would not have been able to field a team if their only option was 11 v 11

Bisson:” Overall we learned a lot about the season. Overall we had some great state games that were really competitive. I think we had some schools participate who might not have been able to participate or would have needed to from a cooperative team. We know when co-ops are formed, we lose some of the kids that are not going to make the commitment to travel.”

Bisson says that the number of teams competing in 8 person soccer could flucutate from year year, depending on the number of student athletes on the roster

Bisson:” We have had some feedback from teams trying to get back to 11. They say this has helped get more kids out and they saw success. We have other schools saying we lost kids, and this is a good option for us. It will be interesting to see what the make up will be.”

The Maine Principals Association Soccer Committee will discuss the success of the first year and see what changes may need to be made after they get feedback from schools who competed.

Bisson:” We will survey the schools that played 8 player this year and get their feedback and see what changes they would recommend. It is certainly not going to go away.”

The concept for small sided soccer was an off shoot of the 8 person football that was started a few years ago and has saved some programs who were struggling with enough players to field a regulation football team.

Bisson:” I would say the first year of football, there were a lot of naysayers who said this is not real football. Some of those people now are we are an eight player school and we will never go back. It will be interesting to see what year two brings. Remember, we only had a handful of football schools the first year and now we are at 32 with two classes of eight player football. I think schools will figure out what fits them best.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.