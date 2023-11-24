Isolated Showers Possible this Evening, Sunshine Returns Late Tomorrow

Observed Highs
Observed Highs(WAGM)
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening everyone. After a few showers earlier on this morning, cloud cover was a bit stubborn resulting in more of a gloomy Thanksgiving overall. However highs were still able to top the middle 30s. Cloud cover has still been stubborn this evening and as a result, we will continue to have the chance for a few isolated showers.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM)

One of the reasons why we do have that threat for snow showers is because we have a weaker cold front sitting off to our west. It’s not strong enough to provide us with any enhanced precipitation, but it will cool off our temperatures considerably. We have a brief return to the sunshine before cloud cover takes over again out ahead of another system we are keeping a close eye on for you going into Monday.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Lows this evening will bottom out near the low to middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening, cloud cover continues to take control allowing for isolated showers to develop overnight tonight and going into the morning hours of tomorrow. This may result in some slick spots on the roadways.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will go back towards the freezing mark. However, because we will have the presence of some breezier conditions, it certainly won’t feel like the 30s. In fact most places will wind up feeling more like the single digits as soon as we get towards the mid to late morning. And it doesn’t stop there. Most places will feel more like the single digits below zero once the sun goes down. You will want to make sure you bundle up throughout the day tomorrow.

Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover continues to banket the region throughout the morning. Slowly but surely we let go of our cloud cover by the afternoon eventually leading us toward a better chance of seeing some more filtered areas of sunshine. Because skies will clear out, it will impact our lows which will fall back into the upper single digits.

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20 people apprehended after crossing the border illegally in Hodgdon
upshaw
Former Walmart Worker is Facing Several Charges Related to Presque Isle Bomb Scare
Snowfall Potential (Through Wednesday Evening)
Holiday Travel is Impacted Tomorrow, with Heavy Snow Possible at Times over Southern Aroostook
Former Walmart employee is facing five charges related to Presque Isle bomb scare
Fort Kent will host the MPA Class B North Regional Wrestling Championship for the first time in...
Fort Kent will host Regional Wrestling Championship for first time in over 3 decades

Latest News

Thanksgiving Extremes
Slick Travel Conditions, Cloud Cover Lingers
Vanessa's Thanksgiving Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 11-23-23 am
Snowfall Reports (From Wednesday's System)
Snow Showers Taper Late Tonight, with Slippery Travel Still Possible Tomorrow Morning
Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 11-22-23 PM