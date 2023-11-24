Isolated Showers Possible this Evening, Sunshine Returns Late Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening everyone. After a few showers earlier on this morning, cloud cover was a bit stubborn resulting in more of a gloomy Thanksgiving overall. However highs were still able to top the middle 30s. Cloud cover has still been stubborn this evening and as a result, we will continue to have the chance for a few isolated showers.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons why we do have that threat for snow showers is because we have a weaker cold front sitting off to our west. It’s not strong enough to provide us with any enhanced precipitation, but it will cool off our temperatures considerably. We have a brief return to the sunshine before cloud cover takes over again out ahead of another system we are keeping a close eye on for you going into Monday.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Lows this evening will bottom out near the low to middle 20s. Going hour by hour for you through the rest of this evening, cloud cover continues to take control allowing for isolated showers to develop overnight tonight and going into the morning hours of tomorrow. This may result in some slick spots on the roadways.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will go back towards the freezing mark. However, because we will have the presence of some breezier conditions, it certainly won’t feel like the 30s. In fact most places will wind up feeling more like the single digits as soon as we get towards the mid to late morning. And it doesn’t stop there. Most places will feel more like the single digits below zero once the sun goes down. You will want to make sure you bundle up throughout the day tomorrow.

Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover continues to banket the region throughout the morning. Slowly but surely we let go of our cloud cover by the afternoon eventually leading us toward a better chance of seeing some more filtered areas of sunshine. Because skies will clear out, it will impact our lows which will fall back into the upper single digits.

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.