Our Local Shops on Black Friday

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - It’s the weekend of shopping for many folks, as Black Friday is upon us. Local businesses are having sales and extending hours to encourage more folks to shop locally. Many businesses are getting into the spirit of the season by offering Black Friday deals.

Owner of Mini Music Shop in Houlton, Cheryl Lovely says, “We’re doing 25 percent off all the musical instruments and with the purchase of any electric guitar we are giving away a free Marshall mini amp that’s a 119-dollar value. Downstairs in the gift shop, it’s 20 percent off and then we got a half-priced room for all of our Christmas ordinates and things.”

Cathy Beaulieu owns Wilder’s Jewelry shop in Presque Isle.

Beaulieu says, “We like to do in-store specials for that day only just to encourage foot traffic.”

Shop clerk of Betty Marie’s Sweet Shop in Houlton, Alex Zimbrick says, “For Black Friday we actually open an hour early. And we will be staying 2 hours later, not just today but every day this weekend.”

Jamie Forsman owns the Trader Joe’s Outpost in Presque Isle.

Forsman says, “We are doing 20 percent off store-wide all the way through until Sunday. And then we have little sales. We have buy one get one half off on socks. Our Carhartt is 10 percent off right straight through until Christmas.”

These sales help local businesses compete with big-box office stores and Cyber Monday’s online shopping. Because a dollar spent locally is money that continues to help the economy.

Forsman says, “A lot of people still like to shop --coming in, trying stuff on-- more than just ordering online.”

Beaulieu says, “The amount of money that is spent locally is really important for not just the business owners and their families, but it’s also we’re the ones who donate to like the school functions the Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, United Way.”

Lovely says, “You know it keeps the economy here and Houlton a little better. So that’s what we do.”

The business owners say that it’s because of the community supporting them that they can return that support back to the community.

Forsman says, “If you didn’t shop locally, we wouldn’t have our small businesses like we do.”

Zimbrick says, “You’re supporting the businesses that are here already and if you don’t shop at your local businesses they won’t be here anymore. I mean we can’t sustain ourselves essentially.”

Beaulieu says, “The support from local people is really why we are here and open and still standing.”

If you didn’t get out to shop today, this Saturday many deals are still going on for Small Business Saturday.

