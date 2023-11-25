An Early Christmas for Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas started early for folks in the Caribou area. Activities for the kids were going on throughout most of the day, from making a letter to Santa to seeing him and his reindeer, News Source 8 Reporter Megan Waceken has the story.

It may not be Christmas yet but it is Christmas in Caribou. As you can see behind me the reindeer have finally made it to town.

Firefighter, Scott Michaud says, “A few years ago, during COVID we wanted to do something extra special and that’s when the reindeer started coming to caribou and we kind of expanded it since then.”

Over at the rec center, the kiddos got to draw pictures, play in a bounce house, write letters saying what they wanted for Christmas and they even got to meet Santa Clause and Ms. Clause. One little girl, Sutton Obar, shared with us what she wanted the most for Christmas.

Obar says, “I would want a bearded dragon because my dad doesn’t want it.”

After meeting Santa, folks went downtown to Lyndon Square to roast s’mores and see the reindeer among other activities.

Volunteer Firefight, Rieley Bossie says, “Right beside where the reindeer is we are going to be drawing for our snow sled raffle for the volunteer fire department and we have our cutouts.”

Downtown Caribou was decorated for the season.

Michaud says, “The Caribou Volunteer Fire Department has always traditionally decorated the town for Christmas. We put up the Christmas lights around town.”

That evening folks watched as decorations lit up the streets of Caribou. One decoration this year was extra special.

Bossie says “And we’re also going to be up on High St around 6 o’clock I think lighting the angle for Captain Raymond”

Lieutenant firefighter firefight and son of Danny Raymond, Tyler Raymond says, “A lot of people know about the community light fund for my father. The late Danny Raymond. I just want to thank the community for the donations and basically, if you get a chance to come down through Caribou, take a look and just remember him.”

The Caribou Firefighters and volunteers say that they will keep bringing an early Christmas to Caribou for years to come.

