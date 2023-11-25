An Early Christmas for Caribou

A Couple of Reindeer in Lyndon Square.
A Couple of Reindeer in Lyndon Square.(N/A)
By Megan Waceken
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas started early for folks in the Caribou area. Activities for the kids were going on throughout most of the day, from making a letter to Santa to seeing him and his reindeer, News Source 8 Reporter Megan Waceken has the story.

It may not be Christmas yet but it is Christmas in Caribou. As you can see behind me the reindeer have finally made it to town.

Firefighter, Scott Michaud says, “A few years ago, during COVID we wanted to do something extra special and that’s when the reindeer started coming to caribou and we kind of expanded it since then.”

Over at the rec center, the kiddos got to draw pictures, play in a bounce house, write letters saying what they wanted for Christmas and they even got to meet Santa Clause and Ms. Clause. One little girl, Sutton Obar, shared with us what she wanted the most for Christmas.

Obar says, “I would want a bearded dragon because my dad doesn’t want it.”

After meeting Santa, folks went downtown to Lyndon Square to roast s’mores and see the reindeer among other activities.

Volunteer Firefight, Rieley Bossie says, “Right beside where the reindeer is we are going to be drawing for our snow sled raffle for the volunteer fire department and we have our cutouts.”

Downtown Caribou was decorated for the season.

Michaud says, “The Caribou Volunteer Fire Department has always traditionally decorated the town for Christmas. We put up the Christmas lights around town.”

That evening folks watched as decorations lit up the streets of Caribou. One decoration this year was extra special.

Bossie says “And we’re also going to be up on High St around 6 o’clock I think lighting the angle for Captain Raymond”

Lieutenant firefighter firefight and son of Danny Raymond, Tyler Raymond says, “A lot of people know about the community light fund for my father. The late Danny Raymond. I just want to thank the community for the donations and basically, if you get a chance to come down through Caribou, take a look and just remember him.”

The Caribou Firefighters and volunteers say that they will keep bringing an early Christmas to Caribou for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
County Woman Goes Over the Edge
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Burger Boy in Caribou served over 500 Thanksgiving Dinners as a way of giving back to the...
Caribou Businessman supplies Thanksgiving meals
The first year of Small sided soccer in Maine was successful. The 8 v 8 format allowed more...
First season of 8 person soccer is successful
50 percent off Jewelry
Our Local Shops on Black Friday

Latest News

Turkey Trot runners taking off from the starting line.
Caribou’s Turkey Trot
Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
County Woman Goes Over the Edge
50 percent off Jewelry
Our Local Shops on Black Friday
Volunteers carrying out a large box filled with individually-packed Thanksgiving food.
Putting the Giving in Thanksgiving