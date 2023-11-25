Bitter Cold Temperatures Tonight, Quiet Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening everyone. After a little more snow than I was originally expecting today, we’ve slowly started to make improvements. It has created a coating of accumulation on the roadways, so this is something you will want to keep in mind heading out the door this evening. Because we are dealing with some breezier conditions as well, it’s very likely some of that snow has blown onto the roadways given the fact that it does have more of that fine and powdery consistency to it. This will also result in some slick travel conditions.

Future Wind Chills (WAGM)

If we look at where our wind chill values stand now, we have temperatures feeling more like the low single digits extending from the west to the east. Going hour by hour for you to show you how things will play out, clearing skies will result in wind chill values plummeting closer to the single digits below zero. This is expected to last right through the early morning hours of tomorrow. Even with the sun coming up tomorrow morning, it won’t do much to our wind chill values as temperatures continue to feel like the single digits below zero right through the mid to late morning. Calmer winds by the afternoon will result in more improvements.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We’ve been having the presence of breezier conditions throughout today due to our weather setup. Wind is air moving from high to low pressure and we have our last system sitting to our south. That is what sparked our snow showers throughout the day. High pressure right on our doorstep will result in more of a sunny start to the weekend before cloud cover takes over again. That will be out ahead of a system we are watching for you on Monday.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the remainder of this evening, cloud cover will be a bit more stubborn in points northern which will result in a few more chances for isolated showers. Cloud cover sticks around until we get past midnight. That will be when we have a better chance of picking up on clearing skies throughout the region. Waking up tomorrow we will have plenty of sunshine. Low air temperatures will bottom out into the mid to upper single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Even with the sunshine tomorrow, temperatures will likely only top out near the low to middle 20s. Breezier conditions will prevail. Now the sunshine isn’t expect to last for long because once we turn to Sunday, clouds will increase resulting in us transitioning to more of a mostly cloudy state.

Look Ahead to Monday (WAGM)

As our next system approaches Monday, we will continue to keep an eye on this for you. Models have been consistent in the fact that this will play out to be more of a rain snow mix event. What hasn’t been consistent is how long we will see the snow and when we will overall make the transition to rain. Regardless of what will occur it will likely result in slick travel conditions for the start of the work week.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to this evening’s Weather on the Web video forecast. Have a great weekend and stay warm!

