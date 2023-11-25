Caribou’s Turkey Trot

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - After Thanksgiving leftovers, Many folks in Caribou burned off the extra turkey by running a 5k turkey trot on Saturday. The 5K Turkey Trot Race is back in Caribou for the first time this year since COVID-19. Folks gathered at the high school to participate in the run. Jesse Sandstrom is one of the coordinators for the event.

Sandstrom says, “The community comes together during the holidays to see our extended family -- our running family.”

Salena Ouellette and Stephen Wall are long-time runners in the Turkey Trot. They first started attending the event while they were in high school.

Ouellete says, “Just out for a little bit of fun and get outside and do the run.”

Wall says, “We’ve done it going back to 2002 – 2001.”

Local businesses sponsored the race. There was also a raffle going on and free long-sleeved shirts for the first 50 racers to register.

Sandstrom says, “So County Quick Print prints the T-shirts. We’re very fortunate to have SW Collins and Cary Medical Center sponsor this event. And sleepers from Caribou, they donated sneakers for a raffle. So we’re fortunate for all of our sponsors in our community.”

Many of the racers, such as Pierce Gorneault and Peyton Gorneault said that the best thing you can do before the race is warm up by stretching and pre-race running.

Ouellette says, “Stretch.”

Pierce Gorneault says, “It’s important so your muscles get relaxed and loose for when you race.”

It wasn’t easy to warm up with wind chills in the single digits. Some of the runners embraced the cold while others did not.

Peyton Gorneault says, “Very Cold.”

Pierce Gorneault says, “It’s nice once you get into it.”

Ouellette says, “No, it’s better.”

Wall says, “We mind the cold. "

They all agreed the best thing to do after the race begins is to keep going.

Wall says, “Just close your eyes, put your head down. Just go.”

Peirce Gorneault “If it’s sore you just need to push through it and you just need to run your race. It doesn’t matter if someone passes you. You just need to run your race.”

The money they raised at the event will go towards the sports teams at the Caribou High School.

