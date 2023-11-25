How to have a dementia-friendly Thanksgiving

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many people will have large family gatherings this Thanksgiving, and some will be celebrating with someone who has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. There are a few things you can do to make the holiday easier and more meaningful, according to experts.

Katina Ouellette, from the Aroostook Agency on Aging, says that knowing how to accommodate friends and family with dementia is particularly important here in Aroostook County.

“In Aroostook County we are predominantly larger families because it is a farming community, so it’s steeped in traditions and values and it is all about family,” Ouellette explains. “Sometimes if we have a loved one with dementia it’s important to adjust those traditions to accommodate what their needs are.”

Leah Daly, of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, says that preparation is key to making sure the holiday goes well for everyone. “Some of the best things you can do are to make a plan and to really try to do your best for your to understand what the needs of the individual with Alzheimers or dementia is,” Daly says.

Ouellette adds it’s important to plan the day around the needs of the person with dementia. “Giving them things to do is super important for them to feel like they’re connecting and that they’re helping out also,” Ouellette advises. “Just as long as they’re participating in some way that’s meaningful to you and to them is great. Sometimes not having them there is an okay thing.”

Both Daly and Ouellette recommend people take care when choosing the time of their celebrations, especially since individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease may experience “sundowning”. “That’s the transition from day to night, hence when the sun goes down, that can be a little bit of a tough time for individuals with Alzeimer’s disease,” Daly explains.

“If they’re sundowning they have a harder time in the afternoon,” Ouellette elaborates, “so maybe you might want to adjust your gathering to the morning, have a lunch instead of a supper.”

In addition to preparation, there are a few things families should do on the day, such as having a quiet place for the person with dementia to go to if they’re overwhelmed. “This quiet room can be really important to give that person just some time to themselves,” Daly says. She also advises that people make sure the person is not left alone in the room, but instead have some activities and company.

Although holidays are filled with traditions, the reality is that some of these may be broken. “It’s not the most important thing to stick to these traditions, especially if some of these traditions might be disruptive or might distress the person with Alzheimer’s disease,” says Daly. “Remember that the most important thing is to spend great time with them.”

“They just [need to] know that they’re with people who know them and love them,” Ouellette says. “What you do with them is not always important - it’s being together.”

If your holiday is looking a little different this year, that’s okay. Enjoy the time you get to spend with your loved ones, and find joy in making new traditions.

