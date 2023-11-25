Watching Monday’s System; Rain to Snow Expected Across the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hello everyone and happy Saturday. We’re keeping an eye on the upcoming system looking to have an impact to start the work week. Things are quiet this weekend, with high pressure taking control of our weather. This will continue to provide us with some sunshine to start the day Sunday, before cloud cover returns by the afternoon hours. This will be out ahead of the bigger storm system looking to impact us going into Monday, bringing with it mixed precipitation, rain, and snow to end late Monday night.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The latest computer model runs are still showing a possible start as snow, sleet, or freezing rain. This will be thanks to cold air in place during the overnight hours. Based on the latest model runs, cold air isn’t expected to last long, with rain eventually winning over as the day progresses. Temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s during the day Monday, meaning we’re going to be close enough to the freezing mark to see mixed precip still possible mixing in at times.

Future Satellite & Radar - Monday's System

The vertical temperature profile illustrates why we’ll have to pay close attention to what kind of precipitation we see Monday. While temperatures at the surface are right now expected to warm up above freezing, temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere are expected to remain below freezing for most of the day Monday. I think southern Aroostook has the best chance of seeing temperatures warm up above freezing higher up in the atmosphere, but it isn’t expected to last long. Cold air works in on the back edge of this low pressure system, resulting in cooling temperatures and a transition back over to snow late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Vertical Temperature Profile - Monday's System

Snowfall totals on the back edge of this system exiting the region will be the primary concern Monday night. Snow begins over western parts of the county late Monday afternoon, and continues it’s eastward progression Monday night before shower activity wraps up. This will result in a few hours of steady snow, with accumulations likely through the evening. Snowfall totals range from up to an inch over southern parts of Aroostook, where snow changes over last, and doesn’t last very long, to 1 to 3 inches over central parts of the county, with the highest amounts expected over northern and western parts of the county where snow starts early to mid afternoon Monday, and lasts through Monday night.

Snowfall Potential (Monday - Tuesday Early AM) (WAGM-TV)

We still have some time to narrow out the details with this system, and will have more updates for you later this weekend. Enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.