Impacts for Monday Morning’s Commute Expected, with Snow Transitioning to Rain Likely Later in the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Sunday. We’ve got the calm before the storm ahead of us today with more sunshine expected across the region. Fair weather clouds will begin to work in just after lunchtime, and continue to increase through the rest of the afternoon. Snow showers and squalls are likely to work in during the overnight hours tonight into first thing Monday morning, resulting in a slippery morning commute for Monday, before snow transitions over to rain by the afternoon hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Monday lasting until 7 PM Monday for the western half of the county, including portions of the valley. Snowfall between 3-6 inches is expected during the day tomorrow, combined with gusty southeasterly winds could make for slippery travel during the day. The biggest impacts are expected during the Monday morning commute, when the heaviest snow is expected, with gusty winds also bringing concerns for down tree branches late morning into the early afternoon.

Current Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

The latest computer model runs show a shift in the track with the area of low pressure. This means a shift in precipitation type and when it occurs pretty much county wide. Yesterday computer models were thinking warm air would win out to start, with cold air working in behind the system as it exits, providing additional snowfall. Today the tune has changed, with cold air now expected to sit in place during the morning hours of Monday. This will result in snow showers and possibly heavy snow at times for the Monday morning commute, before an eventual transition over to rain during the afternoon hours. It’s still a question of when this transition begins, but at this point it’s looking more likely by the early afternoon hours.

Future Satellite & Radar - ECMWF Model

The vertical temperature profile illustrates this nicely, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark at the surface to start the event early Monday morning. Temperatures continue to warm up during the morning hours, resulting in that transition from snow over to rain. The European computer model has temperatures warm up a bit sooner than what I’m thinking will happen tomorrow morning, but this map gives you a good idea of what to expect, with the time shifted ahead by a few hours. Expect temperatures to be above freezing during the afternoon hours of Monday, allowing for snow to melt and hopefully result in some improvements on the roads briefly Monday afternoon.

Vertical Temperature Profile - ECMWF Computer Model (For Monday)

Our in-house computer model I think does a better job illustrating this system and what to expect Monday morning. Snow showers quickly begin to move into the region during the early morning hours of Monday, with the steadiest of snow expected between 4 and 7 AM. Snow will continue to be heavy at times during the morning hours, with rain first beginning to mix in over southern parts of the county mid to late morning. Rain continues to spread northward during the early afternoon hours, before shower chances wrap up for everyone late afternoon into the early evening. Skies are then expected to clear out tomorrow night, leaving us with some better weather going into Tuesday.

Future Satellite & Radar - GRAF (Our In-House) Model

While snow is one concern with this system, wind gusts will be another. Southeasterly winds are expected to be gusty at times during the morning hours of Monday as the heaviest of precip moves through the county. Wind gust during this time are expected to be between 35 to 40 mph out of the southeast, a less common stronger wind direction for this area. This could result in some possible damage to tree limbs and isolated power outages. The good news is that winds are expected to calm down by the afternoon hours, which will give crews a chance to get out for any power restoration that may be needed.

Future Wind Gusts (For Monday)

Snowfall potential with this system still looks the greatest over western parts of the county. 3 to as much as 6 or even more inches of snow are expected there, where this system is likely to stay snow into the afternoon hours of Monday. Places further to the east in the lighter blue color can expect between 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow before making the transition over to rain, which will help to melt and wash away some of this snow. Southern areas are most likely to see the change over to rain first, and can expect up to an inch of heavy wet snow before that happens. Again, I can’t stress enough the timing of this heavy snow isn’t great, with the highest hourly accumulations expected during the morning commute tomorrow. Please make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re trying to go.

Snowfall Potential (Late Sunday Night - Monday Morning) (WAGM-TV)

I’ll have another update with more details on this storm later tonight, so be on the lookout then for the latest information. Stay safe tomorrow!

