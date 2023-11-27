Annual craft fair brings hundreds to Houlton Recreation Center

HOULTON Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton Recreation Center gymnasium was filled with people looking for the perfect gift on the opening day of the annual craft fair, Friday, November 24, 2023.

This year the fair has 55 vendors selling a variety of items, including handmade crafted items and gifts ranging from clothes to signs to holiday cards. The fair allows local artists to sell their products while giving community members a chance to do some early Christmas shopping.

Many of the vendors say they enjoy coming back to the fair year after year. “This has been a great way to sell some artwork for the holidays, get some new products out and see how they do,” says Cindy Mooers, a local artist and one of the vendors at the fair.

“We look forward to it every year,” added Ellen Tidd, another vendor. “It’s just a wonderful event that the whole community looks forward to.”

Owen Gallop, the Director of Houlton Parks and Recreation, says there were many familiar faces at the fair. “People who come back they come back every year,” Gallop says. “Every now and then we get some new ones and it’s pretty much the same number every year.”

The fair was open from 10am-4pm both Friday and Saturday, November 24-25. Hundreds of people attended each day. “We always have an awesome turnout,” Gallop says. “The public really looks forward to this event and we always love seeing everyone come and go.”

Gallop continues that the craft fair is an important part of the community’s holiday traditions. “It kind of brings on the holiday cheer,” explains Gallop. “It brings in the spirit of Christmas and the winter months, it’s right after Thanksgiving, families are home, and it’s a lot of winter themed stuff so it fits right in the theme.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.