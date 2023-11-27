Florida Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Bangor and Houlton Areas

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -

A Florida man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Jared Fogg, 32, to eight years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Fogg pleaded guilty on April 25, 2023.

According to court records, between May 2018 and July 2018, Fogg was obtaining large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributing it in locations around Bangor and Houlton through a group of co-conspirators. On July 12, 2018, a truck driven by a co-conspirator and in which Fogg was a passenger was stopped by law enforcement in Lincoln. A search of the vehicle revealed 30 grams of heroin and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A loaded 9mm handgun and nearly $20,000 in cash was in Fogg’s bag, and multiple grams of methamphetamine were later recovered from Fogg’s home.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

