Follow Up Friday: online Christmas shopping

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Consumer shopping habits have changed drastically over the years, especially with the help of evolving technology. From in-person to catalogs to online shopping, people’s Christmas preparations have adapted to fit the times.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, package deliveries have been at an all time high, according to Steve Doherty of the US Postal Service. “Once Covid hit that went into hyper-drive because instead of just gifts and things of that nature, people were buying groceries and toilet paper and everything else to avoid going out to the store,” Doherty explains.

“In spite of the fact that the Covid numbers have dropped down considerably, we really haven’t seen a reversal of that,” Doherty continues, “we haven’t seen less packages coming through the mail.”

Because of the convenience of online shopping, postal services have seen an increase every year with the number of packages they process before Christmas. “Each year we’re surprised at the fact that the volumes continue to grow,” Doherty says.

Doherty explains that the USPS have prepared to handle a larger amount of packages then last year, although they are uncertain of how many they will see. “We’ve increased our capacity on package soring to about 70 million pieces a day, which is up about 10 million a year from last year, so we’re putting equipment in place and putting people in place and putting the infrastructure there so whatever comes at us we’ll be able to handle it,” he says.

This is the busiest time of year for package deliveries, and the preparations have been going on for almost a year. “Since December 26 of last year we started putting plans in place to be successful this year,” says Doherty.

Doherty says that they see an increase in packages starting around Thanksgiving, when people start shopping, and continuing into the middle of January, when people issue their returns. “Two weeks before Christmas is actually our busiest delivery time,” Doherty says.

Although some stores still have catalogs, and you of course have the option to shop locally or in-person, many will do most of their shopping this year online. If you choose to do so, it’s recommended that you place your orders as early as possible to make sure you get your presents on time.

