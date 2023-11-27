Messy Morning Commute, Snow Transitioning to Rain

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. We are off to more of a messy start in terms of your morning commute. We’ve consistently been dealing with snow areas north of Houlton. Through the course of the last hour or so, we have been dealing with a mixing line which has now lifted slightly further northward. That has now been placed just north of the I-95 corridor. Regardless of what you are dealing with precipitation wise this morning it’s important that you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roadways.

Winter Weather Advisories (WAGM)

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for the western half of the county through 7 pm. The reason this has not been extended to the rest of the region is because cooler air is expected to remain in place the longest resulting in more of a snowfall event. That is where I am expecting the highest of totals to lie when all is said and done.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The main center of low pressure associated with this system now sits well towards our south. It is bringing a wall of moisture out in front of it and we here locally are trending on the cooler side of this system.

Vertical Temperature Profile (WAGM)

Temperatures will play a key role in all of this in terms of when we will make the transition over to rain. Right now across the region most spots are dealing with temperatures hovering right near the freezing mark with the exception of points south. That is where temperatures have trended above the freezing mark. However, it’s not just air temperatures we will have to worry about when it comes to precipitation. What we do see also goes hand in hand with temperatures within the upper levels of the atmosphere. Looking at the vertical temperature profile, surface temperatures will stay well above the freezing mark by mid to late morning, but temperatures up above will still be well below freezing. This results in the possibility for snow to stick around a bit longer. Late this evening, we will have to watch for the potential for some refreezing onto the roadways.

Futurecast (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, heavy rain is expected for points south the further we go into the morning with the rest of the region dealing with more snow. It’s a bit of a quick transition between the rain and the snow. As temperatures continue to warm up, that mixing line will trend further and further northward. This will not be the case for points west as cooler air results in snowfall continuing. we can expect the vast majority of the precipitation to exit as soon as we get past the lunchtime hours. Cloud cover is anticipated to linger throughout the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out closer to the low to middle 20s.

Estimated snowfall totals will have the highest of totals centered towards points west. That’s where we can expect totals between three and six inches. There is a tight gradient between the highest amounts and lowest amounts based on the mixing line.

Expected Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other aspect of the forecast today will be the breezier conditions. This could result in some of the precipitation becoming a bit more windswept reducing visibility. The highest of gusts will be along the Downeast coastline of Maine based on the placement of the system. Here locally, we can expect peak gusts to land towards the mid to late morning. They start to subside by the evening commute, but even then they will be between 15 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We calm things down tomorrow with highs closer to the freezing mark. Cloud cover is anticipated to linger and that will result in a reduced amount of snowfall melt.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.