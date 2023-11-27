Wind Chills Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Through the course of the past week or so, you may have noticed us depicting the map behind me and that depicts our feels-like temperature also known as wind chill. And many times the number depicted on this map differs from what we do see in terms of air temperatures. But why is that the case?

Well breaking things down for you, we are starting things off with a scenario with little to no wind. Well, each and every day our bodies are constantly losing heat through the process of convection. So, here in this first scenario, where we have little to no wind, the air temperature sits at twenty degrees. So that layer of insulation surrounding our bodies remains with us to stay a bit warmer. So, that air temperature sits at twenty degrees and the feels-like temperatures sits at twenty degrees.

But now, we are going to move on to a scenario where we do have the presence of some lighter winds. So while it’s windy, that layer of insulation surrounding our body continues to get broken apart due to the presence of those winds. So, that speeds up the process of heat loss making it feel much cooler than that air temperature of twenty degrees. So when all is said and done in this scenario, it will actually feel like the single digits; four degrees to be exact. As we go through the course of the next couple of months or so, it’s likely we’re going to continue to be dealing with some cooler temperatures and it’s likely we’re going to deal with feels-like temperatures into the teens. And even in some cases below zero. But regardless of where that feels-like temperature does land this winter, it’s important to make sure you bundle up.

