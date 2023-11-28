13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

