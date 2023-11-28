Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.(mikvivi/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (TMX/Gray News) – The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.

Macomb Community College police were investigating the source of a foul odor at the performing arts center on the college’s campus in Clinton Township, a suburb of Detroit, when they discovered the body of Jason Anthony Thompson.

Thompson was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov 1. He was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment on Oct. 25.

Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a statement Monday that there is “no reason to suspect foul play.”

Campus police are still waiting on a cause of death from the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

“The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” the college said in a statement.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Annual craft fair brings hundreds to Houlton Recreation Center
Future Satellite & Radar (7AM Monday)
Impacts for Monday Morning’s Commute Expected, with Snow Transitioning to Rain Likely Later in the Day
Future Satellite & Radar (7 PM Monday)
Watching Monday’s System; Rain to Snow Expected Across the County
Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
County Woman Goes Over the Edge

Latest News

Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition
Tip-off tournaments are important to preparing for the season.
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy