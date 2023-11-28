Bradly and Josh Nadeau talk about playing college hockey close to their home.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WAGM) - Bradly and Josh Nadeau of St Francois de Madawaska, New Brunswick and the rest of their University of Maine teammates are ready to return to the ice on Friday night at the Alfond Arena. The Nadeaus have relatives on both sides of the border and after playing Junior Hockey out west for the past few years they are now suiting up with the University of Maine Hockey team. The brothers are very happy to be playing closer to home and getting support from family and friends.

(Josh Nadeau):”Growing up we didn’t get to play much with each other, in the last three years we have played together and it is a lot of fun. Being close to home this year is fun for my family being able to come down and see games.

(Bradly Nadeau: ”It’s special we played together in juniors, but in college it’s a step up. It’s really special to be able to do it here and close to home and have friends and family come watch. It makes it an even nicer place to play for us.”

It’s now that far from St Francois to Orono, its closer than we played across Canada. Are you getting a lot of support from the valley?

Josh Nadeau:” I have been getting a lot of support. It is really cool, seeing everyone supporting and helping us go through this. I appreciate all the support.”

Brad Nadeau:” Being from that small town a lot of people are there to support us. Being able to do what I have done so far and having all those people support us is really special. It’s just the start and hopefully more in the future.”

You guys have had a lot of success so far. Are you pretty pleased with your start this season?

Josh Nadeau:” I am really happy with my start and all the boys are working hard and the success is showing off here.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

