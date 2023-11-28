Butch Shaw award winners announced
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some of the top soccer players in the County are being recognized with Butch Shaw Awards as voted on by the Northern Maine board of Approved Soccer Officials. Here is the press release that was sent out earlier today naming the winners.
You will notice for the Class C Girls we decided to do something a little different as we are awarding the Butch Shaw to the 9 Senior Girls Players for the Fort Kent Warriors. During our discussion it was hard to choose just one or two of these young ladies as they are all fit in to the category of a Butch Shaw Award Winner and exemplify all the traits that of “Hustle, Pride, Defense” the Butch Shaw was known for! Two things that really stood out to the Soccer Officials were that the Fort Kent Lady Warriors did not receive any yellow or red cards during the season and they only gave up five goals on the year.
Class C Girls - Fort Kent Girls Senior Class
Mia Voisine - Fort Kent
Julia Cyr - Fort Kent
Anah Albert - Fort Kent
Alyssa Hebert - Fort Kent
Hannah Lovely - Fort Kent
Madeline Philbrook - Fort Kent
Logan Stedt - Fort Kent
Victoria Siering - Fort Kent
Shelby Theriault - Fort Kent
Other recipients include
Class B Girls - McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle
Class B Boys - Sam Hebert - Caribou
Class C Boys - Ethan Daigle - Fort Kent
Class D/8 Person Girls - Lily Roy - Wisdom
Colleen Thamson - Wisdom
Michaela Carney - Ashland
Class D/8 Person Boys - Owen Sweeney - Easton
Camden Pelletier - Wisdom
Nick Poitras - Madawaska
Congratulations to all of the winners
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.