Butch Shaw award winners announced

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some of the top soccer players in the County are being recognized with Butch Shaw Awards as voted on by the Northern Maine board of Approved Soccer Officials. Here is the press release that was sent out earlier today naming the winners.

You will notice for the Class C Girls we decided to do something a little different as we are awarding the Butch Shaw to the 9 Senior Girls Players for the Fort Kent Warriors. During our discussion it was hard to choose just one or two of these young ladies as they are all fit in to the category of a Butch Shaw Award Winner and exemplify all the traits that of “Hustle, Pride, Defense” the Butch Shaw was known for! Two things that really stood out to the Soccer Officials were that the Fort Kent Lady Warriors did not receive any yellow or red cards during the season and they only gave up five goals on the year.

Class C Girls - Fort Kent Girls Senior Class

Mia Voisine - Fort Kent

Julia Cyr - Fort Kent

Anah Albert - Fort Kent

Alyssa Hebert - Fort Kent

Hannah Lovely - Fort Kent

Madeline Philbrook - Fort Kent

Logan Stedt - Fort Kent

Victoria Siering - Fort Kent

Shelby Theriault - Fort Kent

Other recipients include

Class B Girls - McKayla Guerrette - Presque Isle

Class B Boys - Sam Hebert - Caribou

Class C Boys - Ethan Daigle - Fort Kent

Class D/8 Person Girls - Lily Roy - Wisdom

Colleen Thamson - Wisdom

Michaela Carney - Ashland

Class D/8 Person Boys - Owen Sweeney - Easton

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom

Nick Poitras - Madawaska

Congratulations to all of the winners

