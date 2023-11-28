Contrustion Update on Land Port of Entry

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Here is an update on the construction of the new Land Port of Entry in Madawaska. Supply chain issues have caused a delay in the opening of the new facility and bridge. Jake Hall, the Project Manager of Reed & Reed, says that final construction on the bridge will continue into the spring of 2025, but that traffic will be flowing over the bridge much sooner than that.

Hall says, “We’ve completed phase one of construction. The bridge is actually ready to be opened but we are waiting for the Land Port of Entry facility in Madawaska to complete construction.”

The Regional Public Affairs Officer, Paul Hughes, says they are working on finishing the interior of the Land Port of Entry facility. Construction should be done by mid-January.

Hughes says, “The building will be essentially done, more or less, but then CBP has to physically move into the building and that takes time as well. So, traffic will be able to cross the bridge sometime in mid-March.”

Both say the project is on the right track and they don’t expect any more delays.

