Local Veteran’s Story Recorded for National World War II Museum

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Winston Churchill once said: “History will be kind to me for I intend to write it” and for one Washburn veteran his story will live on in the archives of the National World War II Museum. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“Every 6 months they rotated the battalions, they sent us to the Antarctic, we built seven bases down there.”

95 year old David McCarthy, like many veterans, vividly recalls the details of his time serving in the United States Navy. In a real life “Saving Private Ryan” scenario, McCarthy found himself enlisting in 1945 at the age of 17, serving alongside 4 of his brothers.

“They couldn’t leave me behind I had to follow them. So I enlisted in Boston at the Fargo building.”

Following his time in World War II’s pacific theater and through the Korean war, McCarthy was part of an elite engineering unit, known as the Seabees.

“I was with the Seabees for 10 years, 2 years with the fleet. I went all over the world actually. I went to Cuba, we built 180 housing units in Cuba, we built an airstrip in French Morocco, North Africa.”

Earlier this year, McCarthy was connected with the Gary Sinise Foundation who flew him and his family to Louisiana to have his oral history recorded as part of a new wing of the National World War II museum.

“It was an amazing experience.”

McCarthy’s daughter, Lisa McClay says seeing her father honored filled her with pride.

“It was nice to see him get some recognition and people shook his hand, thanked him, younger kids wanted to get their picture taken with him because they had never seen a world war II vet and had never met one.”

And as the interview came to a close, I asked McCarthy for some advice.

“How do I get a memory as sharp as yours?”

“As sharp as mine?” McCarthy asked. ”You don’t have to go far!”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

