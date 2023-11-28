Medical Monday: Preventing Respiratory Illnesses

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Julie Tutt: " COVID hasn’t gone away they still have newer variants that come out, so we are dealing with COVID. We are getting into flu season right starting in the middle of November, so kind of starting our way into flu and then RSV is the other kind of big heavy hitter around this time of year.”

Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention for Northern Light AR Gould Hospital reminds us that the first step in prevention is to get your vaccines.

Tutt: " So there’s the flu vaccine that’s out there that you get every year, we’ve got the updated 2023-2024 COVID vaccine.”

Tutt says there’s a new RSV vaccine available this year for those who are at high risk for severe disease from RSV.

Tutt: " New this year is the new RSV vaccine which people that are 60 years and older, and then small babies, and women that are pregnant in their 32 to 36 week time frame is eligible for that vaccine. So that’s going to be your best measure to prevent serious infection, prevent hospitalization, and things like that”.

Another preventative measure that can’t be overlooked is washing your hands and cleaning surfaces that are constantly touched by following the directions on the cleaners.

Tutt recommends washing your hands with warm water and soap ensuring that you get the palm of your hands, the back of your hands, and your nail bedding. Singing Happy Birthday twice can help ensure that you wash them for 20 seconds. If you are using hand sanitizer, make sure to rub it in until the solution dries on your hands avoiding drying it off. And if you’re already sick be sure to wear a mask.

Tutt: " That’s the best way to prevent the spread of infection is really through hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick. "

If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out to your primary care provider.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.