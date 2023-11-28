Scattered Snow Showers Likely along with Breezier Conditions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After more of an impactful day yesterday with snow transitioning over to rain, we have since seen things calm down with some filtered areas of sunshine. The bigger story this morning has been the breezier conditions we have been dealing with within the last 24 hours or so. Since midnight we have seen gusts top out in points east up and over the 30 mph mark. The other main story this morning has been our temperatures across the region. Because they remain below the freezing mark a lot of the rain we did see yesterday has now frozen onto the roadways. You will want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time for your commute this morning, as slick spots are likely.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have scattered showers in the forecast today as a result of a few weaker disturbances off to our west. The best chance for these to develop will be centered towards the early afternoon before high pressure gains back control of our weather pattern.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with some areas of sunshine possible, we won’t see our temperatures increase by much this afternoon. Most spots will only rise towards the upper 20s and low 30s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover looks to stick around throughout the morning hours. Scattered showers will begin to develop as we head towards the mid to late morning and into the early afternoon. This is also when I am expecting us to see the height of our expected wind gusts. As a result any snow showers that do develop will have the potential of becoming more windswept resulting in reduced visibility at times. You will want to be mindful of that for any of your travel plans during the afternoon as these will also have the potential of providing a quick coating of accumulation onto the roadways. Shower chances eventually become more isolated overnight tonight as we dry things out and cloud cover lingers. Even then lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper teens.

Future Feels-like Temps (WAGM)

Breezier conditions will also impact the state of our feels-like temperatures or wind chills throughout the day. During the height of the wind gusts, temperatures will feel more like the lower teens. As we head closer to the evening commute temperatures will feel more like the lower single digits. Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will feel more like the single digits below zero.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We initially start the morning off with more cloud cover tomorrow before more sunshine builds in for the afternoon. Even with the sunshine, highs will stay well below average into the teen and low 20s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

