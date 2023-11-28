St. Agatha Man To Serve 9 Years for 2022 Shooting

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A man charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting incident in Allagash in 2022 has pled guilty. 35 year old Shane Michaud of St. Agatha, entered a guilty plea on November 8.

The incident took place on November 22, 2022 on Dickie Road in Allagash, where authorities discovered a 27-year-old man from Van Buren suffering from a severe gunshot wound.

The injured individual received initial medical attention at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent. Subsequently, he was life flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment.

A few hours after the incident, law enforcement officials apprehended Michaud at a residence in St. Francis. He was initially charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault.

Michaud pled guilty to the charge of aggravated assault. The court sentenced him to a 22-year prison term, with a suspension of all but nine years of the sentence.

As part of his sentencing, Michaud will undergo six years of probation. During this period, he is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, illegal drugs or their derivatives, and firearms. He is also required to undergo random searches and testing for these substances. Additionally, Michaud must complete evaluations and counseling for substance abuse and mental health issues.

Michaud is to avoid any direct or indirect contact with the victim per court order.

