Throwback Thursday - Mail Order Shopping

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The day after thanksgiving marks the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. While some think that ordering from a remote retailer, and having your gifts shipped is a relatively new concept, many may remember a time when shopping for the perfect gift involved flipping through stacks of paper, and it’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

As a child, one of the greatest thrills of the holiday season was flipping through the catalogs that would come in the mail, circling the items I would add to my wish list and hoping to find them under the tree Christmas morning. In today’s modern age, catalogs have gone the way of the dinosaur. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1982 where WAGM’s Gary Bowden shows us how, unlike mail order catalogs, some things, like shipping delays, never change.

These are just a few of the many mail order catalogs shoppers will likely purchase some of their Christmas gifts from this season, now with just 26 days now remaining time is rapidly running out.

If there are some last minute items you have to send for most mail order companies say they’ll ship your merchandise within 30 days of the time they receive the order, so don’t delay.

You can save some time and postage by taking advantage of the toll free numbers offered by many companies. The advantage is they can begin processing your order faster, but the disadvantage is many companies require that you agree while on the phone to pay for the merchandise with a credit card.

That of course can mean that you’ll receive a bill before you get the goodies. But that way you’ll at least have a record of your order, and your payment should any problems arise. A record is important. Even if you mail in your order. Keep a copy of both the order and method of payment and never pay with cash. If for some reason the company can’t ship your order within the specified period of time, they are required to notify you of the delay and ask you if you wish to cancel your order.

If this is what you decide to do, your money is supposed to be refunded within seven days. If your merchandise arrives, then it isn’t exactly what you ordered or it’s damaged. Notify the Mail Order company immediately. They’ll tell you what to do to straighten things out. If that doesn’t work, contact your local Consumer Affairs Office or the Federal Trade Commission, or both. With Thanksgiving only a couple of days away and Christmas, not far behind. The first priority should be to get your order in with a little time to spare.

For NewsLine8. I’m Gary Bowden.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.