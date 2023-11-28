Tip-off tournaments prepare teams for start of the season.

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Caribou and Presque Isle preseason tournaments are now underway. For the WilDcats and Vikings it’s a chance to play games on the home court against teams they won’t see on the regular season.

This is always an opportunity for teams to make the trip north to play a few games and also a chance to teams to get to know each other better and use the trip as a bonding experience.

(Kayla Brown):” We are super excited about this. It is a great opportunity to get on the court and it is even better that we have downstate teams coming up. Three teams we don’t get a chance play in the regular season. They are three games that will be really competitive games for us.”

(Kyle Corrigan):” This is great that we have downstate teams able to come up during this week, Thanksgiving week, the break helps that. Good competition for us.”

The Brewer Witches are a constant in the tournament. They have been attending for over a decade. Both Tanna Ross and Carl Parker are coaching the Witches varsity teams for the first time. Both coaches say their teams love making the trip and look forward to it.

(Tanna Ross):” The team loves coming up here. We had a nice bus ride. It’s like their favorite trip. They get to hang out at the hotel, get to play games and get to watch the boys play. They just love coming up here and it is something they look forward to.”

(Carl Parker):” The trip itself is good to bond. We have no players back that played so it will be an opportunity for them to get big minutes and work on the floor. It’s an opportunity for us to find out what our rotation is going to be. Experiment with a few things and then have a couple of weeks before we get into the season.”

Tryouts for teams happened on Monday and several squads including Caribou their first real practice on Wednesday and now they are put into multiple game situations

Ross:” We had tryouts and then we come up here and we get to try out a few things before we get into practices. It’s a good opportunity to get some game play in against great quality basketball.”

Brown:” Super excited we have had only one day of practice. We are getting to play already, and I think they are really happy about that.”

Corrigan:” This tournament is important for us because we can see where we are as a base. We kind of see where we are in the first half, and nothing seems to change during the course of the tournament from there. We might make some adjustments and play a little bit better in some areas, but usually after the first 16 minutes we kind of know what we need to work on in the next two weeks in getting ready for the season.”

Brown and Caribou Athletic Administrator Evan Graves also like the idea of Caribou and Presque Isle players seeing some good pre season competition on their home court and not having to travel to play

Brown:” We travel all the time this opportunity to play at home and play good competition is really important to us.”

(Evan Graves):” It’s a great tournament. We get to play right off the bat. Our community gets a chance to look at these teams. They are basketball fans, they are really eager to watch. I get phone calls starting in October asking when we are going to sell season tickets.”

Ross was the Brewer JV Coach last season and made the trip, so she knew what to expect. For the older players on the team, they also mark it on their calendars and can’t wait to make the trip north

Ross:” At the end of tryouts the kids are like when do we got to leave? They are always fired up after Thanksgiving to head up.”

This tournament is very popular with teams south of Bangor. It fills up pretty quickly once the invitations go out.

Graves:”Mr White sends out the information in May and teams jump on it. They want to come up and get a good early look. They love traveling to the County and they have other connections here. It is a great opportunity all the way around.”

