WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's bailiffs for her sentencing, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., for a DUI crash that killed a man in 2022.(David Tucker/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former pro wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drunkenly colliding with another car, killing a 75-year-old man, while her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, authorities in Florida said.

Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, pleaded no contest in August to driving under the influence, manslaughter and other charges. She also had an unsealed bottle of vodka in her vehicle and cannabis in her system at the time of her arrest in Volusia County in March 2022, authorities said.

She had faced up to more than 25 years in prison during her sentencing hearing on Monday. During the hearing, Sytch said she felt remorse and regret “deep in my soul” for killing Julian LaFrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach.

Sytch, 50, previously had been arrested multiple times from driving under the influence in Pennsylvania, where her driver’s license had been suspended. She didn’t have a Florida driver’s license.

“The defendant’s history of drinking and driving is horrendous,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement after the sentencing. “It was only a matter of time before her drunk driving killed an innocent and unsuspecting individual.”

Sytch first signed a contract with the WWE in 1995 and became a fan favorite with her brash personality and good looks. Besides wrestling in the ring, she also managed other WWE personalities and did broadcasting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Annual craft fair brings hundreds to Houlton Recreation Center
Future Satellite & Radar (7AM Monday)
Impacts for Monday Morning’s Commute Expected, with Snow Transitioning to Rain Likely Later in the Day
Future Satellite & Radar (7 PM Monday)
Watching Monday’s System; Rain to Snow Expected Across the County
Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
County Woman Goes Over the Edge

Latest News

Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt
FILE - This is a generic photo of salad. A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast...
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger
NewsSource 8 at 6
Bradly and Josh Nadeau
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape