‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Annual craft fair brings hundreds to Houlton Recreation Center
Future Satellite & Radar (7AM Monday)
Impacts for Monday Morning’s Commute Expected, with Snow Transitioning to Rain Likely Later in the Day
Jacqui Lowman about to rappel down the building.
County Woman Goes Over the Edge
.
Florida Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine in Bangor and Houlton Areas

Latest News

A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles, Oct. 4 2022....
Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act
Members of the Carter family depart after a repose service for former first lady Rosalynn...
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter