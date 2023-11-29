About 250 fed by County Cares Thanksgiving meal

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s all smiles at the County Cares Thanksgiving event at Birch Street Community Center as volunteers prepare both meals to be delivered, as well as food to be shared by people in the community who want to spend Thanksgiving with others.

Paul Howlett, a County Cares Board Member and Pastor of Freedom Church in Presque Isle says “We give them a place to come as family and if they don’t have a family, and if they don’t have family, we can be a part of their family. And so that’s what we want to make today to be.”

County Cares board member Cory Tilley says “People that want to be part of the community and join, we have them come here they sit, they talk, they laugh, we have a bunch of people here they are just here to socialize and have fun with them. And then if people can’t come out for whatever reason, we have delivered meals to the homeless shelter, we fed them today. We have some folks that we know that are living and don’t have a home to live in, are living in the woods, we’re taking meals out to them to make sure everybody that we can find has a meal, even if they’re not here. And if they couldn’t get out here today, they called or give us a text and we’re going to deliver them to their home.”

This Thanksgiving event, which started five years ago has grown over the years.

Howlett adds, “It started out just a couple of families and a couple of volunteers putting some meals together because we just wanted to help our community. And today, we’re having well over 30 volunteers that are here. We’re helping out other places in the community, not just the birch street community, but other places have asked for help and we’re able to help them as well.”

Tilley says, “5 years ago when we started talking about doing this there was like four of us and we said, hey we want to do this. It’s something that’s been a passion for us for a long time and we fed 50 60 people and five years later we’re feeding 250. So, it’s just a fantastic feel to be part of a community, not just sitting at our home eating, but coming out and being part of our community and making sure everybody gets a meal.”

Both Tilley and Howlett say they are thankful for the many volunteers who have helped make this possible and look forward to doing this for many more years to come.

