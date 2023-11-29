Breezier Conditions Result in Cooler Temperatures Even with Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning, we are continuing to deal with breezier conditions out of the west this morning and it has resulted in gusts topping out up and over the the 20 mph mark in some spots. Even though gusts have started to calm down considerably through the past 24 hours, it has impacted the state of our feels-like temperatures or wind chills. Temperatures continue to feel more like the upper single digits and lower teens this morning. Given that, you will want to make sure you dress in layers heading out the door for the bus stop and for the morning commute.

Future Feels-Like Temps (WAGM)

Because breezier conditions will prevail, wind chill values will drop even within the course of the next few hours. Points west will feel more like the single digits below zero with the rest of the region feeling more like the lower single digits. Even with the sunshine this afternoon, wind chill values will stay close to the upper single digits. It’s a brief return to those values above the zero degree mark as cooler air remains in place, values once again will fall back below the zero degree mark. We finally make improvements by the time we head into the morning hours of tomorrow.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our weather setup remains fairly quiet with the exception of a weaker disturbance that has now dropped further southward. Because of that I can’t rule out the possibility for a few scattered snow showers early on this morning. One thing we will have to watch for you is another weaker disturbance expected to make a close pass to the region giving us a return to some shower chances. Models right now have been in consistency with the fact that it is expected to stay well towards our south. If it does lift further northward it will increase the risk for showers.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon are expected to be a good ten degrees below average for this time of year only rising towards the upper teens and low twenties. Going hour by hour for you, stubborn areas of cloud cover are expected to stick around through the morning hours resulting in more filtered areas of sunshine. The better chance for seeing more of the full sunshine will be centered towards the lunchtime hours. That is not expected to last for long as cloud cover quickly gets reintroduced just in time for the evening commute. That will result in a transition to more of a mostly cloudy state. I can’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated snow showers during that point. Cloud cover prevails waking up tomorrow morning with lows bottoming out into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We make quite the improvement with our high temperatures tomorrow rising closer to the middle 30s. Even though we look to change up our wind direction, breezier conditions remain likely. Cloud cover sticks around resulting in more of a mostly cloudy day overall.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

