Depression and Sadness Can Escalate During Holiday Season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The holiday season can be a time of joy for some. But it also can be a time for sadness and depression for others. Shawn Cunningham reports on the mental health challenges the holidays can pose and what resources are available for those struggling.

Flashing cameras, a red carpet and movie star treatment. Most people think they may not have anything in common with celebs. But actually many people do. The battle with mental health, depression and even worse...some contemplating suicide.

“people who seemingly have everything movie stars musicians rock stars we see them as these larger than life individuals they’re surrounded by so many people yet people who seemingly have everything oftentimes feel so alone...mental illness does not discriminate.”

And the list of Hollywood A listers confirms that. People like Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain, Naomi Judd, Kate Spade, Miss USA Chelsea Krist, and most recently celebrated soap star Billy Miller. All committed suicide and all struggling with demons. And for the greater at large population the number of people struggling with depression and mental illness...especially THIS TIME of year exists an even greater holiday hurdle. Wright says there are some warning signs and symptoms to be aware of...

“negative self view a sense of hopelessness having no future people isolating or feeling alone aggressiveness or irritability, feeling like you’re a burden to others drastic changes in mood or behaviors frequent talks about death or wanting to end your life.”

The other thing she says that could be worrisome is people suffering in silence...

“the silence of not speaking out the silence of feeling like you can’t say anything that harms more people than the mental health issue itself.”

She says it’s also important to not ignore signs or take them seriously. She says there’s no such thing as overreacting when it comes to people in crisis. And getting them accessed with help, resources and mental health practitioners and meeting them in time of need can save a life.

“not take that spotlight off we have gained ground in mental health now’s the time to turn the spotlight up...check on your friends and check on your neighbors everyone can watch for suicide risks.”

For more information on AMHC and their services go to amhc.org Shawn Cunningham NS 8.

