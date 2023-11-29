Depression and Sadness Can Escalate During Holiday Season

depression
depression(wagm)
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The holiday season can be a time of joy for some. But it also can be a time for sadness and depression for others. Shawn Cunningham reports on the mental health challenges the holidays can pose and what resources are available for those struggling.

00:00 FILE

Flashing cameras, a red carpet and movie star treatment. Most people think they may not have anything in common with celebs. But actually many people do. The battle with mental health, depression and even worse...some contemplating suicide.

Sarah Wright Program Dir., Crisis Services, AMHC

“people who seemingly have everything movie stars musicians rock stars we see them as these larger than life individuals they’re surrounded by so many people yet people who seemingly have everything oftentimes feel so alone...mental illness does not discriminate.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

And the list of Hollywood A listers confirms that. People like Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain, Naomi Judd, Kate Spade, Miss USA Chelsea Krist, and most recently celebrated soap star Billy Miller. All committed suicide and all struggling with demons. And for the greater at large population the number of people struggling with depression and mental illness...especially THIS TIME of year exists an even greater holiday hurdle. Wright says there are some warning signs and symptoms to be aware of...

“negative self view a sense of hopelessness having no future people isolating or feeling alone aggressiveness or irritability, feeling like you’re a burden to others drastic changes in mood or behaviors frequent talks about death or wanting to end your life.”

The other thing she says that could be worrisome is people suffering in silence...

“the silence of not speaking out the silence of feeling like you can’t say anything that harms more people than the mental health issue itself.”

She says it’s also important to not ignore signs or take them seriously. She says there’s no such thing as overreacting when it comes to people in crisis. And getting them accessed with help, resources and mental health practitioners and meeting them in time of need can save a life.

“not take that spotlight off we have gained ground in mental health now’s the time to turn the spotlight up...check on your friends and check on your neighbors everyone can watch for suicide risks.”

For more information on AMHC and their services go to amhc.org Shawn Cunningham NS 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Future Satellite & Radar (7 PM Monday)
Watching Monday’s System; Rain to Snow Expected Across the County
Basketball tip-off tournaments are beneficial as teams prepare for the start of the season.
Tip-off tournaments prepare teams for start of the season.
Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving 2023
Hundreds fed through Framework Church Carroll McKenna Event
Annual craft fair brings hundreds to Houlton Recreation Center

Latest News

Matter of Law
Matter of Law: 11.29.2023
Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving 2023
Hundreds fed through Framework Church Carroll McKenna Event
Hundreds fed through Framework Church Carroll McKenna Event
Hundreds fed through Framework Church Carroll McKenna Event
County Cares Thanksgiving
About 250 fed by County Cares Thanksgiving meal