Holiday mail: what you need to know

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Between the online orders, Christmas gifts and holiday cards, Christmas is a busy time for mail carriers.

Steve Doherty, from the US Postal Service, says that in the last few decades, the postal service has seen a large decline in first-class letter mail, especially as e-vites, email and online bill payments have become increasingly popular. However, Christmas is a busy time for packages and first-class letters.

“December 16th is our busiest time,” Doherty explains, “not only for packages but for regular mail, too, with people sending out Christmas cards. People still do that, so we get a lot of those that time of year.”

Doherty assures that the USPS is prepared for the busy holiday season, but still recommends a few deadlines that people should meet to guarantee their gifts and letters are delivered on time.

The USPS recommends that first-class mail be sent out by December 16, priority mail by December 18, and priority express mail by December 20 to ensure it is delivered by the holiday. The last scheduled delivery day this year is Saturday, December 23, while the last scheduled delivery day for Priority Mail Express is Sunday, December 24, as long as the holiday premium is paid.

For those who will be placing online orders, Doherty recommends ordering items before these suggested dates to ensure that they are put into the mail circulation on time.

