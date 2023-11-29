Hundreds fed through Framework Church Carroll McKenna Event

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s an annual tradition that’s been going on for years and just keeps getting bigger every year. The Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving at Framework Church.

“My favorite part is putting the plates together and because I know that they’re going to the people that really need them.” says Emma Belyea.

And 13 years later, Emma Belyea, now Emma Bradbury, feels exactly the same way about the Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving at Framework Church! In fact, she is now taking an active role in running the event that helps feed hundreds of people who are shut ins, have no one to celebrate with or are working the holiday.

“As long as it’s here, I’ll keep volunteering for it. I’m slowly helping take over, at least with the kitchen prep part of it, making sure everything is where it needs to be. This is my first year being relatively in charge, so it went for the most part off without a hitch!” says Bradbury.

According to Bradbury, more than 450 meals were delivered to people throughout the County. Volunteers spent time prepping the food Wednesday and were in by 7 AM Thursday to ensure each meal had all of the Thanksgiving fixings, from turkey, potatoes and stuffing, to rolls and of course pie! Once the meal was ready, more volunteers put the meals together and delivered them. Bradbury says, the number of people involved shows what this event means, not only to those who receive a meal, but to the whole community.

“I think just the fact that it’s been growing every year signifies it’s important to people. It’s also been growing in the community, not just within our church, but other churches have taken it on. I think it’s just such a big holiday to spend with people and you don’t like to be alone during the holidays.” she says.

What started many years in basement with one many hoping to feed people in his community, has now grown to a community event full of love, delicious food and of course a little Thanksgiving fun!

Vicki Bickford and friend Tom Turkey say “I’ve been here two years! This will be my fourth year...Please come help us! We love help! You can meet me, I’ll be here next year! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.