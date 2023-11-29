More Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Chilly Temperatures Expected to Linger

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had an okay but still unsettled day across the county today with more snow showers popping up during the afternoon hours. This has been thanks to a weak trough/front that has been lingering over the area. This will likely keep cloud cover in place over the next couple of hours, before skies clear out later tonight. Tomorrow looks to feature the most sunshine we’ve seen so far this week, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Another disturbance moves in tomorrow night, resulting in more cloud cover and possible shower chances for Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies clearing out. This will help temperatures drop during the overnight hours, resulting in another chilly start to the day tomorrow. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens for most spots. Westerly winds could still be gusty at times during the overnight hours, further helping to bring cooler temperatures into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features more sunshine during the day, but chilly temperatures continue thanks to westerly winds and cold air sitting to the west of us over parts of Canada. High temperatures tomorrow because of this are only expected to reach the lower to mid 20s by the afternoon hours. Winds start off out of the west during the morning hours, and are expected to shift into the southwest by the afternoon and evening. This will work in our favor bringing warmer air into the region for the rest of the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.