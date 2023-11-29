Real Estate Matters: 11.28.2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Real Estate Matters the topic of discussion is how VA loans can help make homeownership dreams come true. How VA Loans Can Help Make Homeownership Dreams Come True For more than 79 years, Veterans Affairs (VA) home loans have helped millions of veterans buy their own homes. If you or someone you care about has served in the military, it’s essential to learn about this program and its advantages. Here are some important things to know about VA loans before you buy a home. The Many Advantages of VA Home Loans VA home loans provide a pathway to homeownership for those who have served our nation, and they’re a great benefit for buyers who qualify. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs: Options for No Down Payment: Qualified borrowers can often purchase a home with no down payment. That’s a huge weight lifted when you’re trying to save for a home. Limited Closing Costs: There are limits on the types of closing costs you pay when you qualify for a VA home loan. So, more money stays in your pocket when it’s time to seal the deal. Don’t Require Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI):Many other loans with down payments under 20% require PMI. VA loans do not, which means veterans can save on their monthly housing costs. A recent article from Veterans United sums up just how impactful this loan option can be: ”For the vast majority of military borrowers, VA loans represent the most powerful lending program on the market. These flexible, $0-down payment mortgages have helped more than 24 million service members become homeowners since 1944.”The infographic below explains in more detail- (go over graphic)Bottom Line Owning a home is the American Dream. Veterans sacrifice a lot to protect our country, and one way we can show our appreciation is by making sure they know all the benefits of VA home loans.

