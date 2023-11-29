Resources are available to the homeless or housing insecure population in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As the winter sets in many who are housing insecure will need additional resources.

The Aroostook County Action Program has a Hope and Prosperity Center that aims to offer homeless or housing insecure individuals resources to stay warm and safe this winter.

The center offers warm meals, housing navigation resources, and workforce development assistance, and is open to anyone in the public, no prior sign-up needed. “Everyone that comes here is going to work with somebody on goals that they have, such as for housing or employment,” says Mikayla Deschaine, a coach at the center. “It’s just important that we work all together and try our best to assist the needs of all that come.”

Deschaine explains that their services increase as the weather gets colder. “The numbers have now started to rise; we’re getting closer to 15-20 people a day,” Deschaine says. “The wintertime is where we see more of an intake in people that are in need of assistance for housing.”

This is likely due to more sleeping and shelter options being available during the warmer months, according to Deschaine. ”In the summertime people are more resourceful, they’re able to stay outside where it’s warmer,” she says. “[In] the wintertime more people are more apt to work towards finding an appropriate place for their household.”

This daytime resource has a partnership with the Homeless Services of Aroostook, which offers an overnight warming center. The warming center gives people a hot meal and a warm place to stay for the night, regardless of their experience.

The warming center is currently located inside the shelter itself, and has a capacity for 10 individuals. A new warming center that will have a larger capacity of 15 beds is expected to open by the end of December.This allows people to stay at the warming center in the evening and get assistance at the Hope and Prosperity Center during the day.

The resources that exist in the county work together to ensure that people are safe and getting the help they need, regardless of their background or identity.

