AMHC opens new residential facility, offering treatment to more individuals in recovery

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook Mental Health Services has opened a new 18-bed residential facility in Presque Isle. The new facility is located at 176 Academy Street.

The previous residential facility that was located in Limestone, called The Farm, had a capacity of 12 beds. The increased capacity isn’t the only benefit of the new building, according to Christy Daggett, the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for AMHC.

“It’s really nice to be in Presque Isle, although, of course, the Farm was sentimental to us,” says Daggett. She adds that the new location offers additional opportunities to residents in the facility. “We’re so near the hospital and other resources like colleges and jobs that people in recovery need to thrive.”

Daggett says that the residential facility is critical to ensuring that people have long-term recovery resources. “AMHC has run one of the two remaining 28-day treatment facilities in the state, which is sort of the gold standard for treatment,” says Daggett. “Our new facility allows us to offer both the 28-day model and we also now can allow people to stay longer under our new license to be sure their recovery really gels.”

The new facility has interior improvements, too, including exercise facilities, an eat-in kitchen, and a group room. “It feels like a home,” Daggett remarks. “A nice home, a comfortable place to recover and get well, it doesn’t feel like an institution. I’m really, really proud of the facility.”

“We have sort of twin substance use epidemics in Maine and we know the demand is huge,” says Daggett. The demand for longer-term residential facilities is high in the state of Maine, largely due to alcohol and opioid addiction.

Because of the high demand, not just in Aroostook County but across the state, Daggett says there is a waitlist for residential treatment. “We can get people into residential treatment at the end of this month,” says Daggett. “In the meantime, though, I want to emphasize that we have numerous crisis services, we have intensive outpatient services, outpatient substance use services, and if anyone is in a substance use crisis they can call us today and we can meet you with services immediately.”

The new facility was funded through $1.7 million in grants and is expected to increase support for individuals who are in recovery.

The new facility will have an open house this Friday, December 1, 2023.

