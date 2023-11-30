From Bombs to 25-Years of Biodiversity

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - Land once a part of the Loring Air Force Base and off limits to the public is now a biodiverse area for all the critters that take up residence there including some endangered critters. The Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge started 25 years ago when they bought land that was formerly used to keep bombs. To this day, volunteers are continuing their work to make the land a safe haven for animals and an active day out for folks who want to visit.

President of the Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, Betty Rinehart says, “Just to know what’s in your area, it’s wonderful because we have people who --when it was a base-- were not allowed here and now they can come here and see what’s going on, what was going on and what’s happened. Because it’s gone from bombs to biodiversity.”

Wayne Selfridge is the Historical Tour Guide on site.

Selfridge says, “You can see the history here and also see from bombs to biodiversity that when you clean something up, the nature comes back. We have three animals, actually, four animals here that are either threatened or one endangered, actually, two endangered. And just last month we had what we call a Ross’s Goose. And that just happened to come here and it’s the only 11th one that’s ever been seen in the state of Maine. So we’re attracting all kinds of things and the big thing is most of it’s open to the public to get to see them.”

Volunteers and folks who often visit the wildlife refuge are celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.