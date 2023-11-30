Cloud Cover Lingers, Isolated Snow Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. We are once again dealing with wind chill values into in the upper single digits and low teens as a result of some breezier conditions, but is it quite the improvement compared to the values we had in the last 24 hours or so.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Some areas in points north have been picking up on some isolated snow showers and that is due to a warm front sitting just over the crown of Maine. I do expect shower chances to become a bit more limited as we go further into the daytime. We won’t stay dry for long as a few weaker disturbances look to pass through the region through the next couple of days sparking additional chances for snow showers.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because cloud cover does remain fairly stubborn it will prevent our high temperatures from rising any further than the freezing mark. However, not all of us will be dealing with the enhanced cloud cover. Because of where this system is positioned, areas to the south will have a better chance of seeing more of the sunshine. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover continues to linger for points north from the morning through the afternoon. Shower chances become more sparse as well. Because another disturbance is expected to make a close pass to the south, cloud cover expands back into the entire region. The cloud cover will work in our favor to trap in some of our daytime heating preventing lows overnight from falling back much from where our high temperatures will be. Most spots can expect lows bottoming out into the upper twenties and low thirties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will be the warmest day out of the next 8 with temperatures eventually rising to the upper thirties and low forties. Even though shower chances return late in the daytime, it will be mild enough where these do look to be in the form of rain.

Estimated Snow Totals (WAGM)

That will not be the case going into this weekend though. As a few disturbances pass through the region, it will result in cooler air returning. Most of the shower chances that we do see going into the early work week will be snow. Not every day this weekend will feature steady snow showers, but one thing we will have to watch for you is a stronger system by the time we head into Monday. First call with snow totals looks to feature the highest of totals to the north with less amounts as you travel further south. We will of course have more updates on this for you both tonight and tomorrow.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

