FAFSA expected to open by the end of December

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This year there have been several significant changes made to Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, including a later opening date.

The FAFSA will open by December 31st, although an exact opening date has not yet been announced. This is a significant delay from years past when the application opened in October.

While parents and students are waiting for the application to open, there are a few steps they should take in advance, including setting up their Federal Student Aid ID.

“That FSA ID is what people will use to access the FAFSA, and anything Federal Student Aid related, and also serves as their legal signature,” explains Mila Tappan, the Manager of College Access and Outreach at Finance Authority Maine. “You do have to set it up ahead of time, so it needs to have been matched with a social security administration before the FAFSA can be filed, so that take 2 or 3 days.”

Tappan suggests that students should wait a few days before filling out the application once it does become available. “This year it’s a completely overhauled FAFSA, but even in years where it’s not an overhaul, that first day or two is awfully busy, so that’s why we’re saying give it a couple days,” Tappan says. “If people can get this done in the month of January I think they’re going to be in really good shape.”

In addition to the delay, the FAFSA application will have several changes to make it more efficient and user-friendly. The application is expected to take less than an hour to complete. “Students will answer the questions in the student section, parents will answer the questions in the parents’ section. So it will seem like it’s a shorter application, and it is indeed a much shorter application.”

Additionally, people will no longer be required to enter their tax information onto the form. “For the last several years people have been able to retrieve their tax information from the IRS, but now it’s going to be what they’re calling a direct data exchange,” explains Tappan. Once users provide consent, their information will be transferred directly into the FAFSA.

Finally, Tappan warns that the delay in the application’s opening date will cause a delay in when students will receive their financial aid packages. “Schools won’t receive the FAFSA records until the end of January so we just want to give people a heads up that because the schools won’t even have those records until the end of January.”

Nonetheless, although the FAFSA’s opening date has been delayed by several months, Tappan does not anticipate that this will cause any changes to students’ eligibility for financial aid or to the time they have to make a college decision.

