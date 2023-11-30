PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Photos capture many moments and as time passes, they also hold a lot of history. For the month of November, we are looking at Hidden Mother Photos taken during the Victorian Era. Kim Smith from the Presque Isle Historical Society has the story.

Smith says, “The Victorians were just weird people and that’s why I’m so fascinated with them. They had two very odd things that they did when it came to photography. One was hidden mother photography. And one was called Memento Mori. Both of those had a lot to do with the fact that there was a very high rate of infant mortality and so mothers wanted to have a photo of their children. And for this particular process, the capturing of the image onto the medal took upward to 15 minutes so trying to sit still that long was a challenge. And here there’s a couple of them that you just see the arms coming in to hold the child. The photographers charged for every person that was in the photo. So, not only did the mother have to hold the child so the child didn’t squirm but she didn’t want to be in the photo because she was going to have to pay if she was in the photo. And the hidden mother photography is one of the things that they came up with.”

