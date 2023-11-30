Snow Showers Possible Tomorrow Morning, with Unsettled Weather Now Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After sunshine and isolated snow showers worked through during the day today, more unsettled weather is in the forecast for tomorrow. A warm front is expected to move through the region during the morning hours tomorrow, sparking off some scattered snow showers. Snow shower chances taper off by the afternoon and evening, before a cold front moves through the region during the day Friday, bringing another chance to see some showers, this time in the form of rain thanks to warmer temperatures. The latest computer models now keep unsettled activity around going into the weekend, with more snow shower chances Saturday and Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Tonight expect clear skies to eventually fill back in with cloud cover going into the early morning hours of Thursday. Isolated to scattered snow showers are possible during the early morning hours of Thursday, with more widespread snow showers possible after sunrise Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the lower to mid teens for most spots. Southerly winds could be occasionally gusty at times, but will work in our favor beginning to bring in cooler air.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with the potential for scattered snow showers, but that isn’t expected to last the entire day. By the early afternoon hours skies will begin to break apart, resulting in some sunshine for the second half of the day tomorrow, especially over southern areas. The further north and west you are in the county, the more likely you are to hang onto cloud cover during the day tomorrow. High temperatures look to approach the freezing mark for most places, if not climb a couple of degrees above freezing. Southwesterly winds could still be breezy at times during the day tomorrow, but they will ultimately work in our favor bringing in warmer temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

