U.S. Border Patrol Houlton Sector reports increase in immigration arrests

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol is reporting an increase in immigration arrests, encounters, and prosecutions compared to past years, according to a fact sheet from the Houlton Sector. Since October of this year the Houlton Sector has had 53 encounters with people illegally entering Maine.

“This fiscal year to date, we’re at 176% increase from last year,” says Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dennis Harmon. “We’ve arrested people from 15 different countries, and it’s not just Houlton Sector but overall the northern border is seeing a significant increase in illegal activity and cross border smuggling and crossings.”

Chief Harmon says that one cause for this increase is that it’s safer and cheaper for people to cross the northern border compared to the southern one. “The biggest driving factor is Canada has a system called ETA, which is Electronic Travel Authorization, which currently allows over 50 countries and territories to basically enter in Canada without a visa,” Chief Harmon explains. “A lot of them are utilizing that for other than the purposes it was made for.”

The arrests have ranged from ages of only a few months old to individuals in their 80s. The most common nationalities have been Romanian and Mexican, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Many of these people are not dangerous to the community, according to Chief Harmon. ”For the most part all of the people we apprehend, they’re not violent felons. They’re basic one goal is to get further on into the United States for whatever reason, to get with family members, find employment, or one of the other driving factors they may have to get here,” says Chief Harmon.

The acting chief explains that the increase in illegal crossings puts a strain on the sector’s resources. “We’re a large area with a small manpower,” Chief Harmon adds. “We have 600 miles of international boundary to patrol - we can’t be everywhere at once.”

Locals can provide valuable insight regarding suspicious activities, according to Chief Harmon. “They’re well aware of what looks normal in their communities, and we urge them, if they see something suspicious, something that doesn’t look right, obviously if it’s an emergency call 911 but if not call us here at our sector dispatch which is 24/7,” he says.

If you see something that looks suspicious, Chief Harmon recommends that you call the sector dispatch at 207-532-6521 x5.

