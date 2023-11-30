A Year of Water Coolers Coming to an End

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - After about a year of water coolers, folks at the MSAD70 School District hope to have their brand new water treatment systems up and running in both schools by the end of December. Last December, the water faucets at the Hodgdon schools were shut down after testing positive for PFAS. PFAS are slow-breaking down-synthetic chemicals that get into our water and food according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Superintendent, Tyler Putnam says, “All schools have to test for PFAS now and we found that PFAS was in our water. The parts per trillion is 20 -- is the amount you’re allowed to have and ours was over 20 at our Mills Pond School and at our Middle/ High School as well because of that we had to stop all consumption of water, all cooking of water. So, we were scrambling. We actually have water coolers a lot like what you would see in an office. So, we have five at the Mill Pond School and we have six at the Middle / High School that students and staff can use. We also encourage everybody to bring their own water to start out the day, but obviously, if you go through that then we have plenty of water to use. We have a very supportive community that’s invested in our schools and whether it be challenging a book or looking at what we need to supply our students with plenty of water, things like that.”

Putnam says the school district received $120,000 dollars from the drinking water program developed by the state to help go towards the water treatment systems. He says that the entire project will most likely go over this amount but the rest will, most likely, be paid for by the local school budget.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.